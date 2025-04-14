We Can Persuade Osimhen To Stay — Galatasaray Chief Hatipoğlu

Galatasaray vice president İbrahim Hatipoğlu claimed the club have a decent chance of signing Victor Osimhen on a permanent transfer this summer.

Osimhen linked up with the Turkish Super Lig champions on loan from Napoli last September.





The Nigeria international has make a big impact at the club, registering 29 goals and providing five assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

The 26-year-old has a €75m release clause in his contract.

Osimhen is expected to join a top European club in the summer.

Galatasaray are however willing to meet all the necessary financial and sporting conditions for the striker to stay.

The forward recently declared that he will make a decision on his future at the end of the season.

“His (Osimhen) words don’t mean he’s leaving. He said that even if he left in the worst-case scenario, Galatasaray would always be in his heart. But he didn’t say he’s leaving. We want him to stay with us,” Hatipoğlu told AS.

By Adeboye Amosu



