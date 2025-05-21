Ajayi Released By West Bromwich Albion After Six Years

Nigeria international Semi Ajayi have been released by West Bromwich Albion after six years.

Ajayi’s departure was confirmed after West Brom unveiled their men’s retained and released lists on Tuesday following the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign.

According to the Baggies Ajayi will be leaving the club at the end of June.

Ajayi joined in the summer of 2019 and played instrumental role in helping the Baggies achieve automatic promotion to the Premier League in his maiden terms at The Hawthorns.

“Semi arrived from Rotherham United and went on to make 177 appearances for the club, 147 of which were as a starter,” West Brom stated.

“The Nigerian scored 13 goals for Albion across his six years, including memorable ones in the Premier League during the 2020/21 campaign at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool, as well as a dramatic last-gasp winner against Peterborough United in the Sky Bet Championship in August 2021.”

Ajayi, a member of the Super Eagles squad that finished runners-up at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, struggled with injuries in his final season, making just 15 Championship appearances.

The 31-year-old was sidelined since October 26, 2024 with a hamstring injury suffered in a goalless draw against Cardiff City.



