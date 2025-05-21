Jorginho Set To Join Flamengo For FIFA Club World Cup After Arsenal Approval

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho will represent Flamengo at the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, with the Gunners giving the green light for his transfer.

This is according to European football transfer expert and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The deal has been finalised, marking the 33-year-old Italian’s return to Brazil after his contract with Arsenal expires in June 2025.

Flamengo secured a three-year deal until 2028, a plan in motion since January, following negotiations that saw Arsenal reject an immediate move.

Jorginho, who joined Arsenal in 2023, is expected to bolster Flamengo’s squad for the tournament starting June 14.

His experience, including a Champions League title with Chelsea, adds significant pedigree to the Brazilian side.

Also Jorginho was part of the Chelsea side that were crowned champions of the FIFA Club World Cup in 2021.

Jorginho started for Chelsea in the 1–0 semi-final victory over Al-Hilal in the first-half before coming off for N’Golo Kanté.

He was an unused substitute as Chelsea beat Palmeiras in the final three days later to claim the Club World Cup title for the first time in the club’s history.



