Alebiosu Reflects On AFCON Experience

Having returned to England after featuring for Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations, Ryan Alebiosu admits it was a ‘wonderful experience’ to represent the Super Eagles at the tournament.

Alebiosu jetted off to Morocco to link up with his nation last month and made his debut for Eric Chelle’s side when he featured for the full 90 minutes against Uganda in Nigeria’s final group game.

However, that high soon turned into a low for the right-back, who was more or less ruled out of the remainder of the competition following a gashed leg picked up in that match.

That meant the 24-year-old could only have a watching brief as his country finished third in the tournament, with Senegal running out winners against the hosts in the final.

Nevertheless, Alebiosu admits it is a month that he looks back on fondly, and is hopeful there’s be more international honours to come in the near future.

“It has been a very good experience with a great bunch of lads and an honour,” he said to RoversTV when looking back on his spell in Africa.

“It was something different, something to learn from and something to take back here with me.

“It was wonderful to be a part of it. It was great to make my debut, brilliant, and I think I played well, but I picked up an injury, which was frustrating because I couldn’t finish off the tournament.

“The team did well. We got to the semi-finals and, although we didn’t end up winning, we came third and got bronze.

“Nigeria’s expectations were to win the competition, but we had to take something back with us and bronze was what we got.

“My debut was brilliant,” he added. “It was brilliant to walk out for your nation and a great achievement for me and my family.

“I was a little bit nervous at first, but I felt comfortable as the game went on and the players helped me get through it.

“It was great to be a part of it, but frustrating to get that injury. It was a wonderful experience.”



