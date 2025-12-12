‘An Important Win’ — Finidi Reacts To Rivers United’s Victory Over Plateau United

Rivers United technical adviser Finidi George has thumbed up his team’s hard-earned victory over Plateau United.

The former champions defeated Plateau United 2-1 at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Nenrot Silas gave Plateau United the lead, but Rivers United fought back through goals from Boluwaji Sholumade and Wisdom Ndom (own goal).

Rivers United are now unbeaten in their last eight league games.

Finidi expressed happiness with the outcome of the game.

” It’s an important win. In the first half we gave them too many throw in, few free kicks which brought them into the game. I felt in the first half we struggled a little bit,”

“Coming in the second half, we pushed a little more, pressed a bit higher, forced them to kick the long balls and look for the second ball which gave an edge. While we won the second balls we had the whole field to operate.

“We are quite happy, last Sunday we would have gotten another three points against Abia Warriors but it didn’t happen. They scored a last minute so out of two games, we have four points which is not a bad one. We are quite happy”.

Finidi’s side will host Wikki Tourists in a matchday 17 fixture in Port Harcourt next week Monday.

