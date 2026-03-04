Arsenal Vs Chelsea Was ‘Absolute Garbage’ Of A Match –Dutch Legend, Gullit

Legendary Dutch captain Ruud Gullit has launched a scathing attack on the state of modern football, saying that he has decided to stop watching the game he once played so well.

The 1987 Ballon d’Or winner talked about his feelings on Ziggo Sport’s Rondo show. He used Arsenal’s 2-1 Premier League win over Chelsea on Sunday, March 1, as an example of his upset.

“I have decided to stop watching football. I don’t enjoy our sport anymore,” Gullit was quoted on chelseafconline.com.

“I watched Arsenal vs Chelsea — what an absolute garbage match of football! I see players trying to create corner kicks, trying to create throw-ins. I see ball boys ready to give towels to the players. Football has become absolutely horrible. I hope that this is not the path we are heading at.”

His anger went beyond just one game:”Everyone is executing tasks on the pitch. Where are the players dribbling? Where are the players with b*lls? Why is everyone passing?! Passing! Passing! Passing!”

Gullit also added that he is waiting for players who are brave enough to take on defenders and beat men one-on-one, except for Lamine Yamal.

He was part of AC Milan’s famous Dutch trio with Marco van Basten and Frank Rijkaard. He won three Serie A titles and two European Cups. He also led the Netherlands to victory at Euro 1988 and won the Ballon d’Or that same year. He was the perfect example of expressive, free-flowing football, which he clearly thinks is going away.



