Arsenal Would Be The Worst Side To Win Premier League Title –Man United Great

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has claimed that Arsenal will be ‘the worst team to win the league’ if they go onto lift the Premier League title this season.

The Gunners are four points clear at the top of the table, with their lead cut at the weekend following their defeat by Manchester United, with their closest rivals, Manchester City and Aston Villa, both winning.

It means Mikel Arteta’s side have picked up just two points from the last nine available to them, scoring just two goals in that time – both against United.

And Scholes has taken aim. Arsenal are bidding to win the title for the first time since 2004 following two years of going close – but the Red Devils icon has not been impressed with what he has seen this term.

According to Daily Mail, Scholes said on The Good, The Bad & The Football: “If Arsenal win the league, this could be the worst team to win the league. If you’re thinking of picking a team of the season and picking the front four, nobody from the Arsenal team gets in that.

“Look at previous champions – Liverpool’s forwards, brilliant. Possibly the only one is Saka, and I don’t think he’s been brilliant. He’s not scored many goals this year or assists.”

Arsenal have received plenty of criticism for their set piece threat this season, with United winger Amad Diallo saying at the weekend that the side’s ‘only hope’ was corners.

The Gunners’ attacking problems have been laid bare in recent times. Though they have scored 42 goals in the league this season – the second-highest behind Manchester City – individually, attacking players are struggling.

Courtesy of Sky Sports, Bukayo Saka has no goals in his last 13 games in all competitions, Viktor Gyokeres hasn’t scored a goal that wasn’t a penalty in his last 11 league games, and Gabriel Martinelli hasn’t scored in his last 13 league matches either.

Elsewhere, Noni Madueke has no goals in his last 25 Premier League games, and Leandro Trossard has one goal in his last 11 appearances in all competitions.

The Gunners have become synonymous with set-piece routines, scoring 26 goals via that method so far this term – the most in Europe’s top five leagues. But that has potentially seen them struggle in other areas, with Jamie Carragher echoing Scholes’ views.



