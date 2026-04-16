Close Menu
    Sponsor Ad
    World Football

    ECL: Crystal Palace Fall To Fiorentina, Book Semi-Final Berth

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Crystal Palace have qualified for the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League despite losing 2-1 to Fiorentina on Thursday.

    Having won the first leg 3-0, the visitor took the game straight to their host as Ismaila Sarr scored his seventh goal of the Eagles’ European campaign and 17th of the season to open the scoring in the first half before Albert Gudmundsson’s penalty reduced Fiorentina’s deficit back to three.

    Read Also:Bremen Boss Provides Injury Update On Boniface Ahead Hamburg Clash

    Cher Ndour gave the hosts the lead on the night eight minutes after the break, but Palace saw out the remainder of the second half to move another step closer to the Leipzig final.

    They will next face Shakhtar Donetsk over two legs for a place in the final after the Ukrainian side beat AZ 5-2 on aggregate after a 2-2 draw in the Netherlands.

    Progression did, however, come at a cost as Palace lost both Adam Wharton and Maxence Lacroix in the first half to injuries, which manager Oliver Glasner will hope are not serious.


    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.