ECL: Crystal Palace Fall To Fiorentina, Book Semi-Final Berth

Crystal Palace have qualified for the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League despite losing 2-1 to Fiorentina on Thursday.



Having won the first leg 3-0, the visitor took the game straight to their host as Ismaila Sarr scored his seventh goal of the Eagles’ European campaign and 17th of the season to open the scoring in the first half before Albert Gudmundsson’s penalty reduced Fiorentina’s deficit back to three.

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Cher Ndour gave the hosts the lead on the night eight minutes after the break, but Palace saw out the remainder of the second half to move another step closer to the Leipzig final.



They will next face Shakhtar Donetsk over two legs for a place in the final after the Ukrainian side beat AZ 5-2 on aggregate after a 2-2 draw in the Netherlands.



Progression did, however, come at a cost as Palace lost both Adam Wharton and Maxence Lacroix in the first half to injuries, which manager Oliver Glasner will hope are not serious.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet US Lecce 3.58 1xbet X Draw 3.5 1xbet ACF Fiorentina 2.221 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights BTTS Yes In 6 of the last 10 ACF Fiorentina's away matches, both teams scored. ACF Fiorentina over 1.5 goals ACF Fiorentina scored more than 1.5 goals in 6 of the last 10 away matches. Over 3.5 goals 3 of the last 4 meetings hosted by Lecce against ACF Fiorentina ended with more than 3.5 goals.



