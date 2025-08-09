FIBA AfroBasket 2025: D’Tigers’ Final 12-Man Squad Unveiled

Nigeria’s D’Tigers’ final 12-man squad for this year’s FIBA AfroBasket tournament was unveiled today (Saturday)

The final squad was published on the team’s X handle.

The 12 players who made the final shortlist are Josh Okogie, Caleb Agada

Ike Nwamu, Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu, Talib Zanna, Stan Okoye and Mike Nuga.

Others are Devine Eke, Christian Mekowulu, Martins Igbanu, Ugo Simon and Emmanuel Omogbo.

This year’s tournament, which will hold in Angola, will begin on August 12 and end August 24.

D’Tigers are in Group B with Tunisia, Madagascar and Cameroon.

The Nigerian team will begin their campaign on August 13 against Madagascar.

On August 15 they will face Tunisia before rounding off the group stage with a clash against Cameroon on August 17.

D’Tigers won their first and only AfroBasket title in 2015 after defeating Angola in the final.

Meanwhile, D’Tigress won a record fifth consecutive AfroBasket women’s title after overcoming Mali in the final.

It was the team’s seventh overall title on the continent and are now four short of Senegal.



