WAFCON: Benue Governor Rewards Ordega With N50m, House

Super Falcons winger Francisca Ordega has been rewarded by Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia with N50m, and a fully furnished three- bedroom bungalow.

Ordega was part of the Super Falcons squad that won a record-extending 10th title at the 2024 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Morocco last month.

The Super Falcons defeated the hosts 3-2 in a thrilling final at the Olympic Stadium Stadium, Rabat.

Ordega made one appearance for Justine Madugu’s side at the competition.

Her only appearance was in Nigeria’s last group game against Algeria which ended in a barren draw.

The Al-Ittihad Ladies of Saudi Arabia star has won the WAFCON title five times with the Super Falcons.

The winger has made 26 appearances for Nigeria with seven goals to her name.



