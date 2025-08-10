I Can Match Arokodare’s Goals Record At Genk -Hyeon-gyu Oh

KRC Genk striker Hyeon-gyu Oh has expressed his determination to match Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare’s goal-scoring record at the club.



The Korean, who played second fiddle to the Nigerian international last season at Genk, made this known in an interview with HLN.



He noted that his major goal is to feature regularly for the club this season and score more goals.

“It was hard for me [to be Arokodare’s second choice] because you want to play,” the 24-year-old said in quotes revealed by HLN.



“In the end, I accepted that I was the second man behind Tolu, and I was waiting for my chance. The coach assured me that my moment was coming this season and asked me to stay.



“Tolu became top scorer with 21 goals, I want to match that. Although I think more is possible. I usually get two or three big chances per game. If I score each match once or twice, it can work out.”



