I Hope We Meet Liverpool Again In UCL This Season –Courtois

Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has revealed his desire for another Real Madrid and Liverpool clash in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Madrid are one play-off match against Manchester City away from joining the Liverpool in the round of 16.





Carlo Ancelotti’s men will go into Wednesday’s second leg encounter with a 3-2 lead.

Liverpool hosted Madrid at Anfield in the opening league phase as goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo secured a 2-0 win for the Premier League leaders.

It was Liverpool’s first win against Madrid since 2009 as the La Liga giants went on to win seven of their eight clashes with the Reds (one draw).

Speaking with Rio Ferdinand on the Rio Meets podcast, Courtois revealed his desire for another showdown with Arne Slot’s side this season.

“They’re also doing well this season, so hopefully we will meet them again and win because they’re doing well this season,” Courtois said of Liverpool.

Madrid’s defeat at Anfield was one of several results that went against them in the league phase, forcing them to book a place in the last 16 via the play-offs.



