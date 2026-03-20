Konate Suffers Racist Abuse

Liverpool have said they are “appalled and disgusted” by racist abuse directed towards defender Ibrahima Konate on social media, BBC Sport reports.

The France international was involved in a challenge with Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen during the first half of Liverpool’s 4-0 Champions League win at Anfield on Wednesday.

Osimhen was subbed off at half-time and it was later revealed by the Turkish side that he had fractured his forearm.

It led to Konate receiving racist abuse online which Liverpool said was “completely unacceptable”.

“It is dehumanising, cowardly and rooted in hate,” the club said on Friday.

“Racism has no place in football, no place in society and no place anywhere – online or offline.

“Our players are not targets. They are human beings. The abuse that continues to be directed at players, often hidden behind anonymous accounts, is a stain on the game and on the platforms that allow it to persist.”

The club said they were offering Konate their “full support” and working with the relevant authorities to identify those responsible.

Last month, police confirmed they were investigating after four Premier League players experienced online racial abuse in one weekend.

Osimhen appeared to fall awkwardly following a challenge with Konate in the eighth minute, but he played on until he was replaced by Leroy Sane at the break.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Brighton and Hove Albion 3.19 1xBet X Draw 3.63 1xBet Liverpool 2.35 1xBet

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk complained about referee Pawel Raczkowski’s decision-making following the Nigeria striker’s injury.

“Looking at Osimhen’s position, we saw that Konate was able to commit these fouls very easily, he could easily apply any kind of foul,” Buruk said.

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“While we were expecting the best referee in the world, perhaps one of the worst referees officiated the game.”

Liverpool won the last-16 tie 4-1 on aggregate and will face holders Paris St-Germain in next month’s quarter-finals.

The club called on social media companies to “take responsibility and act now” to prevent racist abuse being directed towards players online.

“These platforms have the power, the technology and the resources to prevent this abuse, yet too often they fail to do so,” Liverpool said.

“Allowing racist hatred to spread unchecked is a choice – and it is one that continues to harm players, families and communities across the game.

“The current situation cannot be allowed to continue. It must be confronted, challenged and eradicated – not tomorrow, but now.”



