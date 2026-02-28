Man United Have No Genuine Excuse Not To Sign Osimhen –Onazi

Former Nigerian international Ogenyi Onazi says Manchester United have no excuse not to have signed Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen when the opportunity was there.



Recall that the Red Devils were heavily linked to signing the Nigerian international, only for the team to do a u-turn due to the fact that he will be participating in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Reacting to the development, Onazi, in a chat with Footy-Africa, stated that Osimhen is a top striker that every club will be willing to sign.



“Well, for me, I don’t think that’s an excuse for them not to sign Victor,” Onazi exclusively told Footy-Africa.

“If they know the importance and what he could be able to bring to the table for Manchester United, that shouldn’t be an excuse because there are other players who go to the African Nations Cup in Manchester United and other clubs too as well, that are very important like Mo Salah in Liverpool.



“He’s an important player in the team and they know what he can do for them. And going for the African Cup is just a month. And you cannot tell me, even there shouldn’t be a difference between going for the African Cup and then coming back, because even their situation, even what they have spent even in the club, still yet they struggle so much from the start of the season.



“It’s just recently that they began to get their feet and then winning some games to get to where they are. Victor would have been. very important player in a team and he might even do the job before going to the African Cup and then go and come back. For me, it doesn’t make any sense that they passed on the chance. That’s not any excuse for him to say that Manchester United were thinking about him going to the Nations Cup—that is why they didn’t sign him. I think that’s just a flimsy excuse.”



