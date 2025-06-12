Man United Unveil New Home Kit For 2025/2026 Season

Manchester United have revealed their new home shirt for the 2025/2026 season.

The kit is predominantly red and the collar and sleeve cuffs are black with white trim.

The Snapdragon logo is again front and centre on the shirt. Qualcomm Technologies has a £60million per season sponsorship deal at Old Trafford and had their brand Snapdragon on the front of shirts for the first time last season.

Also Read: Super Falcons Maintain 36th Position In Latest FIFA World Ranking

The last time a Man United home shirt had a bespoke sleeve print was their 1996/98 home shirt, so the new shirt for the 25/26 campaign has a retro feel and fans will be hoping it brings success.

White shorts and black socks complete the kit, although black shorts and white socks will be available.

Man United has one of their worst ever campaign last term, finishing a disappointing 15th position in the league table.

Despite their poor league performance, Man United had the chance to secure Champions League qualification but lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

Manchester Evening News



