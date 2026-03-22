NPFL: Rangers Secure To Spot, Kano Pillars Pip Enyimba

Rangers moved to the summit of the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, following a comfortable 2-0 win over El-kanemi Warriors.

Daniel Itodo gave Rangers the lead nine minutes before the break.

Godwin Obaje doubled the lead 11 minutes from time.

Fidelis Ilechukwu’s side occupy top spot with 54 points from 31 points.

In Ikenne, Remo Stars rallied to beat Kwara United 3-1.

Ibrahim Yahaya fired Kwara United in front on 34 minutes.

Ahmed Akinyele restored parity for the hosts two minutes later.

Remo Stars scored two more goals through Hadi Haruna, and Victor Mbaoma.

Former champions Plateau United beat Bayelsa United 1-0.

Farouk Umar scored the winning goal five minutes after the break.

Warri Wolves and Bendel Insurance battled to a 0-0 draw in Ozoro.

Katsina United beat Shooting Stars 1-0 at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

Elijah Akanni netted the decisive goal in the 66th minute

Nine-time champions Enyimba fell 2-0 to Kano Pillars at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Chiedozie Okorie puts Kano Pillars in front on 11 minutes.

Former Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa netted the second on the stroke of half-time.



