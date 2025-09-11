Okocha Denies Rumours About NFF Presidency Ambition

Legendary Super Eagles captain Austin Okocha has denied rumours that he is nursing the ambition of becoming the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

After Tuesday’s disappointing 1-1 draw between the Super Eagles and South Africa in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, there were calls for the Ibrahim Gusau-led NFF board to resign.

Following the calls for the board to step aside, there were rumours that Okocha expressed interest in running for the office of the NFF president.

However, the 1994 AFCON winner has dismissed the rumours, while begging those behind it to stop.

“Hello everyone, I just want to use

this opportunity to say that the news and post that have been circulating is false,” Okocha stated. “I have not said or spoken to anyone about Nigerian football or any interest on becoming NFF president, I’m currently in Kigali attending SPORTSBIZAFRICA.

“So, I’m pleading with the people spreading false information to stop.

“I appreciate my people and understand the frustration we’re going through, but be rest assured that better days are ahead, let’s keep believing. l know that is it not easy but we are all in it together.

“God bless and please let’s stay strong.”

The Super Eagles are on the verge of failing to qualify for another FIFA World Cup, no thanks to the 1-1 draw with Group C leaders South Africa.

Going into the game the Super Eagles needed to secure the three points but had to settle for a draw which leaves them on 11 points and six points adrift of Bafana Bafana with two matches left to play.

The team would be back in October for the matchdays 9 and 10 fixtures against Lesotho and Benin Republic respectively.

By James Agberebi



