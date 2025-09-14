EPL: Salah Scores Late Winner As Liverpool Overcome Stubborn Burnley

Mohamed Salah scored a late penalty as Liverpool defeated Burnley 1-0 away in the Premier League on Sunday.

Liverpool dominated possession but were wasteful in front of goal.

The Reds had 26 shots on target in the game but struggled to break down the hosts.



Burnley were reduced to 10 men after Lesley Ugochuwku was sent off six minutes from time.

The visitors were awarded a penalty after former Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri raised his hands needlessly inside the box.

Salah, who had a poor game slotted home from the spot to hand Arne Slot’s side all three points.

Liverpool maintained top spot on the table as they are only team with hundred percent record in the Premier League this season.



