Tudor Admits Spurs Team Is Full Of Problems After Heavy Defeat To Arsenal

Igor Tudor has admitted that his Tottenham Hotspur team is full of problems that is glaring for everybody to see.

There was a sense of renewed optimism and hope ahead of the north London derby, with the Croatian drafted in to replace Thomas Frank until May.

But by the end of the contest, the ground was half empty, and Spurs had been thrashed once again by their bitter rivals.

And after the match, Tudor was brutally honest in his assessment of the team.

Also Read: We Showed What We Are Made Of –Arteta Reacts To Arsenal’s Win Against Spurs

He said (via talkSPORT): “We need to start working hard, but hard and seriously and change the habits and try to resolve it without problems.

“Because now in this moment, the team is full of problems, that’s very evident.

“The only key is work on the training, day by day be humble, stay down, see what you can do.

“We need to start running more, we need to be more aggressive, we need to start to win the duels.

“We need to be more compact, we need to be more concentrated.

“These are the keys, working on every day in the training to change bad habits.”



