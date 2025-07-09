Turkish Clubs Battle For Super Eagles Forward

Three Turkish Super Lig clubs, Samsunspor, Besiktas, and Samsunspor are interested in Umar Sadiq.
Spanish club Real Sociedad are seeking a buyer for the Nigeria international this summer.
Sadiq is not in the White and Blues plans for the 2025/26 season.
The striker is also desperate to move elsewhere after a troubled spell at the club.
Sergio Francisco’s side are looking to sell the player for around €10m, according to Estadio Deportivo.
Loan Spell At Valencia
Sadiq spent the second half of last season on loan at another Spanish club Valencia.
The 28-year-old made a big good impression at the Mestella, helping the club escape relegation.
The former Rangers player scored five goals in 16 league appearances.
Valencia however refused to sign him on a permanent transfer.
Troubled Spell At Sociedad
Sadiq joined Real Sociedad on September 1, 2022 following a remarkable spell at Almeria.
The tall hitman netted 40 times in 79 league outings during his two-year stint with Almeria.
He made a good start to life at Real Sociedad scoring on his debut – a 1-1 draw home draw against Atletico Madrid.
The player suffered an Anterior cruciate ligament injury in the next league game against Getafe,and was later ruled out of the season after undergoing surgery.
Sadiq has scored four goals in 35 league appearances for the club.
By Adeboye Amosu