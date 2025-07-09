Turkish Clubs Battle For Super Eagles Forward

Three Turkish Super Lig clubs, Samsunspor, Besiktas, and Samsunspor are interested in Umar Sadiq.

Spanish club Real Sociedad are seeking a buyer for the Nigeria international this summer.

Sadiq is not in the White and Blues plans for the 2025/26 season.

The striker is also desperate to move elsewhere after a troubled spell at the club.

Sergio Francisco’s side are looking to sell the player for around €10m, according to Estadio Deportivo.

Loan Spell At Valencia

Sadiq spent the second half of last season on loan at another Spanish club Valencia.

The 28-year-old made a big good impression at the Mestella, helping the club escape relegation.

The former Rangers player scored five goals in 16 league appearances.

Valencia however refused to sign him on a permanent transfer.

Troubled Spell At Sociedad

Sadiq joined Real Sociedad on September 1, 2022 following a remarkable spell at Almeria.

The tall hitman netted 40 times in 79 league outings during his two-year stint with Almeria.

He made a good start to life at Real Sociedad scoring on his debut – a 1-1 draw home draw against Atletico Madrid.

The player suffered an Anterior cruciate ligament injury in the next league game against Getafe,﻿ and was later ruled out of the season after undergoing surgery.

Sadiq has scored four goals in 35 league appearances for the club.

By Adeboye Amosu



