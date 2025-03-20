2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Won’t Beat Us In Kigali — Rwanda Assistant Coach

Rwanda assistant coach Eric Nshimiyimana has boasted that the Amavubi will maintain their unbeaten home record against the Super Eagles.

Adel Amrouche’s side three previous meetings against the three-time African champions in Kigali ended in a draw.





The two countries will clash again in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Friday.

Nshimiyimana declared that the Amavubi will prevent the Super Eagles from getting a win.

“We’re not under any pressure because we already have our seven points, so Nigeria are the ones under pressure because they need these points too but they will not get it,” he said at Thursday’s press conference.

The Super Eagles are still looking for their win in the qualifiers, with three draws and one defeat from four games.

They occupy fifth position in Group C with three points.

Rwanda top the group with seven points from four games.

By Adeboye Amosu



