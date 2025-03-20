2026 WCQ: Zimbabwe President Offers Warriors $150,000 To Beat Super Eagles

Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa has promised the Warriors a mouth watering $150,000 bonus ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.
Mnangagwa also dangled the same prize at the team for a win against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic.
The country’s number one citizen pledge was announced in a statement by Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) boss Nqobile Magwizi.
He did not say if it was Mnangagwa’s personal money, or a government contribution.
“This support underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to the growth and success of football in Zimbabwe and the aspirations of the Warriors as they strive for World Cup qualification,” Magwizi said.
“The nation is urged to rally behind the team, as they carry our hopes and pride onto the field. Zimbabwe stands united behind the Warriors.”
The Warriors will host the Cheetahs of Benin Republic at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on Thursday (today).
Zimbabwe will be away to the Super Eagles at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo next week Tuesday.
Please who’s here? Anyone watching how Benin are serving Zim with correct wotowoto?? Lol
And these are the ones claiming they wanna beat the Se in their iwn backyard? Kkkkk I laff in shona, just so that tgey can understand- mwaruwanga – their presido abi wetin be him name self, if him lije make him promise 150 Million Dollars self, nor be dem load.. this one make dem ready to collect well well no lie lmaoo.
Pls lets get past Rwanda first abeg.
Benin victory not good for super eagles!
The Match ended in a draw. I think Nigerians should be humble and speak less. We’re almost bottom of the group
And it ended 2-2, our former oga yaff bottled two goal lead again, same way he bottled 4 goal lead while coaching us against sierra leon.
2-2 now. Hoping Zim can complete the comeback
Zim came roaring back to draw level 2-2.
Zim are not the pushovers they used to be in the past. But that notwithstanding, we should still pick up the 3 points against them. But we must not underrate them.