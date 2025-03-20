2026 WCQ: Zimbabwe President Offers Warriors $150,000 To Beat Super Eagles

Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa has promised the Warriors a mouth watering $150,000 bonus ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

Mnangagwa also dangled the same prize at the team for a win against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic.





The country’s number one citizen pledge was announced in a statement by Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) boss Nqobile Magwizi.

He did not say if it was Mnangagwa’s personal money, or a government contribution.

“This support underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to the growth and success of football in Zimbabwe and the aspirations of the Warriors as they strive for World Cup qualification,” Magwizi said.

“The nation is urged to rally behind the team, as they carry our hopes and pride onto the field. Zimbabwe stands united behind the Warriors.”

The Warriors will host the Cheetahs of Benin Republic at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on Thursday (today).

Zimbabwe will be away to the Super Eagles at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo next week Tuesday.



