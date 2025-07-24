Atalanta Expect Improved New Inter Milan Offer For Lookman

Atalanta are expecting a new offer from Inter Milan for Nigeria international Ademola Lookman.

La Dea rejected an initial bid from the Nerrazzuri last week.

Inter Milan offered to sign the talented winger on loan with an option to buy.

While Inter had been prepared to offer a transfer fee in the region of €40m, Atalanta are seeking a fee closer to €50m.

According to Calciomercato, Inter are expected to raise their bid by €2m-€3m.

Lookman has already personal terms with the Serie A giants.

The former European champions are prepared to hand the player a €4m-per-season contract.

He has already rejected a move to Serie A champions Napoli.



