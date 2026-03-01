He’s Innocent –Ex-Plateau United Coach Reacts To Obasogie’s Match-Fixing Allegations

Former Plateau United coach Gopar Cornelius says Super Eagles goalkeeper Amas Obasogie is innocent of any allegations leveled against him.

Obasogie, who was part of Nigeria’s squad that finished third at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, has been handed a three-month suspension pending investigation by his Tanzanian club, Singida Black Stars, over alleged match-fixing.

Reacting to the development, Cornelius, who described him as a level-headed and talented goalkeeper, told Footy-Africa that Obasogie has done no wrong and will prove his innocence soon.

“I have known Amas for a long time and monitored him closely at Bendel Insurance F.C.. He is a level-headed and talented goalkeeper,” he said. “I have seen him singlehandedly win games for Insurance and earn valuable points because of his ability. I doubt he would be involved in such things.”



“In fact, the video where he was alleged to have fixed the game was shared in our goalkeepers’ WhatsApp group. After analysing it, I felt that although he could have done better with his grip, his defenders also failed him.



“If that match is the reason for the investigation, then there is no case, to be honest. He is a good goalkeeper and I doubt he would want to be caught in such a situation. I remember speaking to his goalkeeper coach at Insurance, who was my teammate during our days at Plateau United F.C., about Amas because he was outstanding for them.



“I truly hope he is innocent and that the investigation will prove it when the suspension is lifted. It is not easy playing abroad, and this will not help him. I am confident he will be cleared of the charges,” Gopar concluded.



