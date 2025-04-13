Lazio Ready For Derby Against Roma — Dele-Bashiru

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru says Lazio are battle ready for Derby della Capitale against AS Roma.

Marco Baroni’s side will host Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday (today).





Lazio will be desperate to bounce back from Thursday’s UEFA Europa League 2-0 loss to Bodo/Glimt.

Dele-Bashiru stated that they are confident of securing maximum points against Claudio Ranieri’s men despite the defeat to Bodo/Glimt.

Read Also: Tearful ‘Quick Silver’ Recounts Final Moments With Late Nigerian Football Icon Chukwu

“A lot, there is no need to underline how important the derby is for us and our fans,” said Dele-Bashiru,” he told LazioNews24.

“We will face it with a lot of confidence to try to get the victory. In Europe, as in the first leg against the Giallorossi, we did not offer our best performance, I do not want to find excuses.

” Certainly, going back to Thursday, the environmental conditions did not help us, but now we must only think about the derby.”

The 24-year-old has scored three goals in 18 league appearances for the Whites and Blues this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



