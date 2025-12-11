Osimhen Wins Sportsman Of The Year Award In Turkey

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has been named Sportsman of the Year in Turkey, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen went home with the individual accolade at the 2025 GQ Türkiye Men of the Year Awards.

The Nigeria international was instrumental to Galatasaray’s domestic success last season.

The 26-year-old registered 37 goals and seven assists across all competitions for Okan Buruk’s men.

Osimhen has scored 11 times in 14 outings across all competitions for the Yellow and Reds in the current campaign.

The striker expressed gratitude to the organisers, the club, and the supporters after receiving the award.

“I want to say a big thank you to GQ. Can’t forget my Galatasaray family. This means so much to me and my family. I appreciate everyone who has supported me up to this hour,” he said. “I will continue to do my best for my family, for Galatasaray, for the fans all over the world,” he stated.

