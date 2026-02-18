UCL Play-off: Mbappé Calls For Life Ban Of Benfica Star Following Racist Abuse Of Vinicius Jr

Kylian Mbappe has called for severe action to be taken against Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni after he allegedly racially abused Vinicius Jr on Tuesday night.

Real Madrid defeated Jose Mourinho’s men 1-0 at Estadio da Luz after the Brazil international found the top corner with a wonderful effort. Ugly scenes immediately followed as Vinicius Jr’s dancing celebration was met with anger inside the stadium.

Tensions flared, and the winger even walked off the pitch after a comment made by Prestianni behind his shirt. After a 10-minute delay, the action got back underway, but the fallout has already been huge.

Speaking shortly after full-time, Mbappe didn’t hold back in his assessment, as the French striker is adamant that the Benfica man’s actions deserve to be punished.

“Prestianni should never play in the Champions League again,” he said according to Tribuna (via GIVEMESPORT).

“I asked Vini what he wanted us to do. He told me, “Yes, we were going to leave the field.”

He continued: “They whistled at us because the fans didn’t hear what they told us. We have to do something; we can’t allow this. I hope measures are taken. We have to set an example for all the children who look up to us; there are things we can’t accept.”

“I’m not saying I’m perfect, but I don’t let that kind of thing slide. This player is young. How can you say these things on a football pitch?”

He went on to reveal what he believes the Argentine midfielder said to his Los Blancos teammate, he claimed:

“The Benfica player wearing no.25 (Prestianni), I won’t say his name because he doesn’t deserve it…. he puts his shirt over his mouth to say, ‘Vini is a monkey’ five times.

“I heard it… this player does not deserve to play in the Champions League.”



