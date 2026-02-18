UCL: Galatasaray Star Salutes Osimhen’s Impact In Juventus Clash

Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara has heaped plaudits on Victor Osimhen following the forward’s impressive performance in Tuesday night’s win over Juventus, Completesports.com reports.

Sara and Osimhen starred in Galatasaray’s 5-2 win over Luciano Spalletti’s side at the RAMs Park.

Sara gave the Turkish Super Lig champions the lead in the 15th minute.

The Brazilian, who was named Man of the Match also provided an assist in the game.

Osimhen also registered two assists on the night.

The Nigeria international set up Noah Lang for the fourth, and also teed up substitute Sacha Boey for the last goal of the game.

Sara On Osimhen

Sara saluted Osimhen for his contribution to the emphatic victory.

” It’s an incredible reward. The team’s effort was the most important thing. I’m happy about my goal too. I worked very hard for it. We’re having an amazing night,” Sara told the club’s official website.

” Osimhen is also a very valuable player for us. We knew it would be very difficult. Football can be very unforgiving. We will be playing in Italy and it will be tough. We need to be careful and continue our success. ”

By Adeboye Amosu



