UCL: Villa, Dortmund Spirited Fightbacks Not Enough As PSG, Barcelona Qualify For Semis

Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund put in spirited comeback wins against Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona respectively which was not enough as the latters progressed to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday night.

Villa went into Tuesday’s encounter at Villa Park trailing 3-1, but had to come from 2-0 down to win 3-2 which, unfortunately, saw them go out 5-4 on aggregate.





Unai Emery’s side found themselves down 2-0 thanks to goals from Achraf Hakimi on 11 minutes and Nuno Mendes in the 27th minute.

Youri Tielemans pulled a goal back for Villa in the 34th minute before John McGinn made it 2-2 on 55 minutes.

Just two minutes after McGinn scored, Ezri Konsa got on the score sheet to put Villa 3-2 ahead but PSG held on to advance.

At the Signa Iduna Park a hat-trick from Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy secured a 3-1 win for Borussia Dortmund against Barcelona.

But the La Liga giants went through on a 5-3 aggregate scoreline.

Guirassy opened the scoring in the 11th after converting from the penalty spot.

Four minutes into the second half Guirassy doubled Dortmund’s lead but an own goal by the German side’s Ramy Bensebaini brought the score to 2-1.

With 14 minutes remaining Guirassy completed his hat-trick to put Dortmund 3-1 ahead with Barcelona holding on to advance.

The quarter-finals will be completed on Wednesday with champions Real Madrid hosting Arsenal and Inter Milan welcoming Bayern Munich.

In the first leg last Tuesday Arsenal thrashed Madrid 3-0 at the Emirates while Inter pipped Bayern 2-1 at the Allianz Arena.

By James Agberebi



