2026 WCQ: Eagles Squad List Good Enough To Beat Rwanda, South Africa --Lawal

Former Nigerian international Dimeji Lawal believes the Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle’s released squad list for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers are good enough to overcome Rwanda and South Africa.



On Friday Chelle unveiled a provisional 31-man squad ahead of next month’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa.



Nigeria will host Rwanda in early September before travelling to Bloemfontein to face South Africa on September 9.



With Nigeria currently fourth in Group C on seven points, behind South Africa, Rwanda, and Benin Republic, the two fixtures could prove decisive in the country’s qualification hopes for the tournament set to take place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada next year.

Speaking with Completesports.com, Lawal stated that the players invited for the make-or-mar games can pick the six points if they are truly determined to achieve it.



“I am delighted with the list of players invited to face Rwanda and South Africa for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. It’s a full-package squad capable of beating any team on a good day.



“This is a squad full of talents, and I expect the players to do everything possible to ensure they pick the six points. These two games are important for the team if they are to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.



“I expect nothing but victory against Rwanda and South Africa.”



