2026 WCQ Playoffs: Troost-Ekong, Chukwueze React To Osimhen’s Terrible Miss Vs Gabon

William Troost-Ekong and Samuel Chukwueze have reacted to Victor Osimhen’s terrible miss in the Super Eagles’ 4-1 win against Gabon in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs.

With the game tied at 1-1, Osimhen had a golden chance to win the game in stoppage time but fired wide with the keeper to beat.

The Galatasaray striker, however, made amends by bagging a brace in extra-time to help the Super Eagles qualify for the playoffs final.

Reflecting on the big miss, Troost-Ekong revealed how the other Eagles players tried to lift Osimhen.

“When I saw him running at the goalkeeper I was sure he was going to score but after that we tried to encourage him and tried to make sure he wasn’t disheartened,” he told ESPN Africa.

Speaking on the Osimhen chance, Chukwueze praised his teammate for putting it behind him by netting two goals.

“I was running with him with the ball, I even ran past the pitch,” he joked.

“But it’s football sometimes it happens everybody knows he can score that kind of goal and he gave us two goals and it’s fantastic.”

Osimhen would hope to continue his scoring form when the Super Eagles face Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday.

The Leopards shocked Cameroon 1-0 with a Chancel Mbemba’s last minute goal.



