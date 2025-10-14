2026 WCQ: Super Eagles’ Fate Will Be Judged By South Africa Vs Rwanda Result –Unuanel

Former Kwara United coach Samson Unuanel believes the Super Eagles’ hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup will be decided by the outcome of South Africa vs. Rwanda result.



Nigeria must deliver a commanding performance when they face Benin Republic today at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.



Only a victory by two or more goals will give Nigeria a realistic chance of finishing top of Group C, while they also hope that Rwanda will either draw or defeat South Africa in the other game.

In a chat with Completesports.com, Unuanel stated that the results between South Africa vs Rwanda will go a long way to decide the fate of the Super Eagles.



“We have found ourselves in a situation where we have to pray for Rwanda to do the Super Eagles a big favour against South Africa.



“This is not the situation we always pray for, but then, it is what it is at the moment. I can tell you that most Nigerians will keep one eye on the game between South Africa vs Rwanda because that is the game that will decide the fate of the Super Eagles.



“I hope and pray that the Super Eagles defeat Benin while the other game will go in our favour after 90 minutes.”



