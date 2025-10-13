Close Menu
    Wales vs Belgium World Cup Qualifier Forced To Stop After Rat Invade Pitch

    James Agberebi

    Wales’ World Cup qualifier against Belgium was disrupted by a furry pitch invader.

    The match had to be paused during the second half after a rat ran onto the pitch at the Cardiff City Stadium.

    Belgium had been leading 2-1 in the 66th minute when play was stopped by referee Daniel Siebert.

    The rat was quickly spotted by the TV cameras as it trotted across the playing surface.

    Despite their side trailing, the home fans were able the see the funny side of the bizarre incident.

    There were considerable cheers as Brennan Johnson ushered the animal off of the pitch so the match could resume.

    Fortunately, the action had only been suspended for a matter of moments whilst the rat was removed.

    It came as Craig Bellamy’s side suffered a blow to their hopes of qualifying for next summer’s World Cup.

    Despite taking an early lead through Joe Rodon, the hosts found themselves behind at half time.

    Kevin De Bruyne’s 18th-minute penalty was followed by a strike from Thomas Meunier just six minutes later to give Belgium the lead.


