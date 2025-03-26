2026 WCQ: ‘We Played With Determination’ — Zimbabwe Captain Reacts To Stalemate With Super Eagles

Zimbabwe captain Marshal Munetsi says the Warriors put up a good fight in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday six encounter against Nigeria.

The Warriors held the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Tuesday.





Victor Osimhen gave Nigeria the lead 16 minutes from time.

Substitute Chawanda Chirewa however equalised for Zimbabwe on the dot of 90 minutes.

Read Also:Exclusive: 2026 WCQ — Bonfrère Slams Super Eagles After Zimbabwe Draw — ‘How Can You Qualify Without Winning?’

“Obviously, Nigeria is a much bigger country in terms of football, but Zimbabwe also wants to make history. Zimbabwe qualifying for the World Cup would probably be a more historical thing than Nigeria qualifying,” Munetsi said after the game.

“That’s why we play with determination. All the guys want to do something historical and achieve something that has never been done by our country. This is something that gives us the energy to compete.”

The Super Eagles remain in fourth position in the group with seven points from six games.

Zimbabwe remain rooted to bottom spot with four points from same number of matches.

By Adeboye Amosu



