AFCON 2025: Chelle’s Introduction Of New Players In Eagles’ Final Squad Best Known To Him –Ekpo

Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo has disclosed that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle’s decision to introduce fresh players in his 2025 Africa Cup of Nations’ final squad is best known to him.



Recall that Chelle unveiled his squad on Thursday, confirming three goalkeepers, eight defenders, eight midfielders, and nine forwards for the continental tournament scheduled for December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, in Morocco.



The list features several fresh faces across all departments, such as Blackburn Rovers full-back Ryan Alebiosu, Pisa midfielder Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, Israel-based Usman Muhammed, Zulte Waregem midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi, and Istra 1961 striker Lawal Salim Fago.

Reacting to the list, Ekpo, in a chat with Completesports.com, stated that injuries to notable players in the team may have prompted the invitation of new players to the team.



“Every good player that is not listed in the Super Eagles final squad for AFCON, I believe Eric Chelle knows why. For the injured players, I think the coach must have considered the timing of the Super Eagles matches and their fitness date, respectively.



“It’s a normal thing that every player takes over from one player at some point, then they progress to the next stage.



“So for me, the introduction of new players to the team is not a bad idea because these are the players that will form the bedrock of the Super Eagles later. Although it would have been great if some of the new players were involved in the AFCON or World Cup qualifiers, he knows the reasons why he’s bringing them in at the moment.”



