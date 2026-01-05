AFCON 2025: We’ve Addressed Our Defensive Issues –Onyemaechi

Ahead of today’s (Monday) round of 16 clash with Mozambique, Super Eagles left-back Bruno Onyemaechi has said the defensive issues in the team has been addressed.

The Super Eagles have been prolific in the attacking third in the group stage, netting eight goals.

But it is in the backline that concerns have been raised as the team let in four goals, conceding in their three group matches.

At press conferences, and media parleys head coach Eric Chelle and players, especially, defenders have always been bombarded with questioned about their inability to keep clean sheets.

Onyemaechi, who featured in the three group matches, said they are doing everything possible to find a solution to it.

Also Read: AFCON 2025: Mozambique To Miss Key Duo Vs Super Eagles

“The coach talked to us about this. We are looking forward to improving the situation,” Onyemaechi told journalists before the team’s training on Sunday.”Like I said, whenever we are three goals up with 75 minutes gone, we concede goals.

“This time around, it’s the knockout stage. Even if we concede one, you can lose the game, so we are looking forward to improving this aspect and trying to get the clean sheet that is going to win us the game.”

On talks that the Mambas will be easy opponents for the Super Eagles, Onyemaechi said:“No, every team here is ready to win also. Mozambique is ready to win. So we’re not talking about like Nigeria already won the game. Mozambique players also playing high level. So they are ready and we are also ready to fight against them.”

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



