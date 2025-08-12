CHAN 2024: Lawal Expresses Disappointment After Home Eagles’ Loss Vs Sudan

Former Nigerian international Dimeji Lawal has expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the Home-Based Eagles after their elimination from the ongoing 2024 African Nations Championship.



Recall that the team was thrashed 4-0 by Sudan in their second group game on Tuesday.



Prior to this game, Nigeria had lost 1-0 to Senegal in their opening game.

Reacting after the team’s disappointing loss to Sudan, Lawal, in a chat with Completesports.com, questioned the character of the players against Sudan.



“I’m really disappointed that Nigeria will not progress beyond the group stages of the ongoing CHAN tournament.



“This should have been an opportunity for the players to prove a point to the Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle that they deserve to be in the main Eagles. But with this performance and against a Sudanese team, I doubt if they have done themselves a favour.



“They can only play for pride in their final group game against Congo.”



