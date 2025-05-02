Maresca Confirms Chelsea Will Give Liverpool Guard of Honour

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has opened up on giving Liverpool a guard of honour ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash at the Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool were crowned champions after thrashing Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield last weekend.

Maresca claimed the Reds deserved the honour following an exemplary campaign.

“Yes. It’s tradition. We have to do that, and we are going to do that. They won the Premier League, so. they deserve it,” the Italian told a press conference on Friday.

“The difference is they have been consistent compared to us. For part of the season we were very good, and then we lost some games. This has probably been the main reason why.

“And also in terms of experienced players that know how to win games and these kinds of things, I think they have something more compared to us.”

Maresca responded on whether the guard of honour will give Chelsea players a feeling of what it’s like to win the Premier League.

“I don’t think we need that to understand how good it is to win the Premier League. I think we know that it’s something very nice,” Maresca declared.

“But for sure, when you are there (giving Liverpool a guard of honour), probably in their mind, our players are thinking ‘I would like one day to be there’.”

On the need more leaders in his team, Maresca said: “For sure, if you want to close the gap with these kind of clubs then, for sure, you have to do things.

“Our team next season will be better also in terms of experience because this season has been one more year together.

“There are ones who are growing, like Levi (Colwill) for instance. He is growing a lot in terms of leadership. For sure, next year he will be better and better.

“Hopefully the ones that we have, they can grow and help us in terms of experience.”



