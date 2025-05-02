Unuanel: Remo Stars Can Emulate Enyimba’s CAF Champions League Feat

Former Kwara United coach Samson Unuanel believes Remo Stars can replicate Enyimba’s CAF Champions League feat.



Recall that the Peoples Elephant remains the only Nigerian club to have won two African Champions League titles.



With Remo Stars set to represent Nigeria in the CAF competition after winning the NPFL title last weekend, Unuanel, in a chat with Completesports.com, stated that the Sky Blue Stars have what it takes to emulate Enyimba at the competition.

“Big congratulation to Remo Stars for winning the Nigeria Professional Football League title. It goes to show that the league is progressing and paving the way for new champions to emerge.



“Having said that, I want to believe that Remo Stars can replicate Enyimba’s incredible feat in the CAF competition despite the fact that it’s their first time.



“Remo Stars’ achievement in the league is not a mere fluke but total hard work and commitment from the players and the entire coaching staff.”



