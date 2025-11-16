2026 WCQ playoffs: Chelle Starts Ajayi, Onyeka, Lookman Vs Congo

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has made two changes to his starting line-up for tonight’s 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs final against the Democratic Republic of Congo, reports Completesports.com.

Chelle also switched from his favourites 4-4-2 formation to 4-3-3.

Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali will be between the sticks.

Benjamin Fredrick will operate from the right-back position, with Bright Osayi-Samuel dropping to the bench.

Porto’s Zaidu Sanusi will occupy the left-back position.

Read Also:EXCLUSIVE: ‘Super Eagles Must Go Attack-Blazing To Beat DR Congo’ – Kalika

Semi Ajayi, who missed Thursday’s 4-1 victory over the Panthers of Gabon due to suspension will pair Calvin Bassey in central defence.

Chelle opted for a three-man midfield of Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka and Alex Iwobi.

The two wingers selected for the game are; Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze.

Galatasaray hitman Victor Osimhen will lead the team’s attack.

Super Eagles X1 Vs Congo

Nwabali

Fredrick

Ajayi

Bassey

Sanusi

Ndidi

Onyeka

Iwobi

Lookman

Chukwueze

Osimhen

By Adeboye Amosu



