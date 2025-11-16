2026 WCQ playoffs: Chelle Starts Ajayi, Onyeka, Lookman Vs Congo

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has made two changes to his starting line-up for tonight’s 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs final against the Democratic Republic of Congo, reports Completesports.com.
Chelle also switched from his favourites 4-4-2 formation to 4-3-3.
Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali will be between the sticks.
Benjamin Fredrick will operate from the right-back position, with Bright Osayi-Samuel dropping to the bench.
Porto’s Zaidu Sanusi will occupy the left-back position.
Semi Ajayi, who missed Thursday’s 4-1 victory over the Panthers of Gabon due to suspension will pair Calvin Bassey in central defence.
Chelle opted for a three-man midfield of Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka and Alex Iwobi.
The two wingers selected for the game are; Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze.
Galatasaray hitman Victor Osimhen will lead the team’s attack.
Super Eagles X1 Vs Congo
Nwabali
Fredrick
Ajayi
Bassey
Sanusi
Ndidi
Onyeka
Iwobi
Lookman
Chukwueze
Osimhen
By Adeboye Amosu
Fantastic starting lineup!
The coach knows better let’s see how it goes
Looking at the team selection, it does look like the coach would go with a 4-3-3 formation but it remains to be seen.
Benjamin Frederick’s versatility continues to see him earn a place in the starting lineup. Had Ndidi been suspended, it is not a stretch to see him replaced by Fredrick.
Semi Ajayi is back and he will have his work cut out against an unpredictable Congolese strike force.
Chelle has gone for midfielders high on defensive orientation. Onyeka and Iwobi played centre midfield with high emphasis on defensive duties under Peseiro. So, I think this shows that Chelle is not taking Congo for granted.
Up front, Ademola Lookman has another opportunity to prove critics wrong. Chukwueze too has come under fire from certain quarters for blowing hot and cold, so both wingers have something to prove.
Osihmen has nothing to prove. He will miss sitters but will make up for those missing with heart, guts and, yes, goals whether he scores or he supplies. Osihmen is a mix bag, perhaps the best mix bag in the history of football in how he often he misses but never misses to make up for those misses.
I think we are good. This squad has my vote of confidence.
The defence is capable.
The midfield is defensive.
The attack has bite.
All is left is for Nwabali to stay dialled in and I think we are good to go!
The team have balance in this formation.Can’t fault the line-up.The gaffer wants compact because DRC Congo are strong in the midfield,so playing his usual two man midfield will do us in.
Good-luck Super Eagles!Prediction,2 nil Nigeria!
Correction:
Osihmen is a mix bag, perhaps the best mix bag in the history of football in how often he misses but never misses to make up for those misses.
i believe this is a nice starting line up for this game taken place in Morocco against Congo. There is also a good bench for changes later. May God give Nigeria’s super Eagles victory and a qualification to the inter-continental play off finals in Mexico next year Amen.
Here is wishing the team all the best.
Ok, Chelle.
Why not start Ako Adams in place of Iwobi?
I just would have preferred Adams in the starting lineup, Maybe one winger and two strikers?
I don’t like commenting on line ups because what matters is how the team plays. I would love to see precise passes and less back pass. Forward passes maximize opportunities to create goals but too much back pass does not only kills opportunities but also puts us under pressure and danger.
Finally Nwabali must behave himself and act like a matured person. Nobody is interested in a goalkeeper romancing the ball and seeking attention. Keeping a clean sheet is what makes you get recognition and not putting us under unnecessary danger and shooting balls to throw ins or opposite opponents. Nwabali let your pass be simple and clean.
Goodluck to every well wishers may we celebrate today in Zionic Realm!!!
Nobody can tell me that this coach is not a fan of CS or at least has somebody reading our input here, I like the fact that chelle is t ur rigid type of coach.
Win is sure and certain let’s do this boys.
Nice line-up. This is the next AFCON starting line-up, I believe.