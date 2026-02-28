Arsenal vs Chelsea: Gunners Aim To Extend Unbeaten Run, Tighten Grip On EPL Lead

Arsenal are set to face Chelsea in a crunch Premier League clash at the Emirates stadium on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

The Gunners are looking to maintain their lead at the top of the league standings as they welcome the Blues for another London derby showdown.

Teams’ Form And Recent Performances

Arsenal

Following a disappointing back-to-back draws against Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers which saw them relinquish four points, Arsenal bounced back to winning ways with a commanding 4-1 victory over north London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Eberechi Eze gave Mikel Arteta’s side the lead just after the half hour mark before Randal Kolo Muani restored parity for Spurs two minutes later.

But it was all Arsenal in the second half as another goal from Eze alongside Viktor Gyokeres’ brace sealed the win for the Gunners as they maintained a five-point lead over Manchester City, who have played a game less.

Chelsea

Chelsea have had a slight change in fortune since the appointment of Liam Rosenior on a long-term deal following the dismissal of Enzo Maresca in January.

Rosenior, who is yet to lose a league game since taking over the helm has been defeated just twice and they have all come against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final double header.

The Blues, however, surrendered an early lead in the clash against Burnley last weekend.

Joao Pedro had given the Club World Cup champions the lead in the fourth minute before they were pegged back by the Clarets courtesy of Zian Flemming’s headed strike in the 93rd minute.

Head-To-Head Statistics

Arsenal have met Chelsea on 211 occasions with the Gunners edging the Blues out with 86 victories to 64 while 61 matches have ended in draws.

Arteta’s table toppers are currently on a 10-match unbeaten streak against Chelsea, who last tasted victory against them in the 2021/22 season.

Romelu Lukaku and Recce James netted in the first half to give Chelsea a comprehensive 2-0 win at the Emirates.

Key Players Analysis

Arsenal

Eberechi Eze

Eze is a dynamic, creative attacking midfielder who can also play as a winger is known for his gliding dribbling style, close control, and ability to operate in tight spaces. He also excels at carrying the ball, breaking defensive lines, and using body feints to deceive defenders.

The 27-year-old has scored seven goals and provided six assists in all competitions this season.

Viktor Gyokeres

Gyokeres has emerged as a very important player for Arsenal following a slow start to the season.

The Sweden international, who often makes runs into the box and uses his physical presence to challenge defenders, pulling them out of position to create space for the wide forwards has notched 15 goals in his debut campaign for the Gunners.

Chelsea

Joao Pedro

Pedro has been in scintillating form since the turn of the year scoring seven goals within this period.

The Brazilian is a prolific goal scorer who can operate from a central role or drift wider, utilizing his quick movement and dribbling ability.

Cole Palmer

Palmer has given Chelsea a huge boost since his return from injury. The England international has scored nine goals and provided three assists including a hat-trick in a 3-1 win away at Wolves.

Palmer is a left-footed playmaker and versatile attacker known for his composure, exceptional vision and accurate through balls with a keen eye for goals.

Team News

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka is a doubt for this clash after he sustained what appeared to be a twist to his ankle in the last moments of last weekend’s victory over Spurs.

Ben White and Kai Havertz are major doubts after both players failed to make the squad list for the north London derby victory. Arteta is expected to provide an update on the duo.

Mike Merino is certainly out of the matchup as he is expected to miss the remainder of the season owing to a foot injury.

Chelsea

Fofana is suspended for the trip across London, while Marc Cucurella is out and Estevao is a doubt.

Romeo Lavia was back on the bench against Burnley and Rosenior is expected to provide an update on the Belgium international, who has been plagued with injuries since his move to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2023.

Possible Starting Line-ups

Arsenal (4-2-3-1):

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Eze, Trossard; Gyokeres

Chelsea (4-2-3-1):

Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Gusto; Caicedo, Santos, Palmer, Enzo, Neto; Pedro

By Habeeb Kuranga



