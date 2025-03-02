Bundesliga: Onyeka Plays 90 Minutes In Augsburg, Freiburg Stalemate

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka was in action as Augsburg played out a goalless draw against Freiburg in Sunday’s Bundesliga game.



The Nigerian international who was making his 21st appearance, has bagged one assist for Augsburg this ongoing season.



The hosts came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock midway through the half when Onyeka unleashed a powerful shot from the edge of the area that beat Atubolu but crashed against the crossbar, leaving the Augsburg faithful with their heads in their hands.

The second half saw Freiburg come out with renewed vigour, but Finn Dahmen was equal to his first test of the day as he kept out Merlin Röhl’s low drive to preserved his clean sheet.



The result extended both teams’ unbeaten runs but ultimately left them frustrated at the missed opportunity to gain ground in their respective league ambitions.







