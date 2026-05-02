Carter Efe, Others Win Big At Chaos In The Ring 4

Social media comedian Carter Efe defeated street artiste Habeeb ‘Portable’ Badmus by unanimous decision to be crowned celebrity boxing champion at the Chaos in the Ring 4 event on Friday night at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, with all three judges scoring the bout 27-30 in his favour.

The victory earned Efe an immediate financial reward, as Lagos businessman Emeka ‘E-Money’ Okonkwo confirmed on the night that he would honour a pre-fight pledge of N50 million to the new champion.

“You know we put our money where our mouth is. Congratulations Carter on your win — N50 million for you,” E-Money said.

Efe, who used his height and reach advantage to outbox Portable across three rounds with uppercuts and sharp body shots, was ebullient after the final bell.

“I am feeling like an international world star. The fight was so easy. By the first round, I had made his face swell up. By the second round, he was already shaking. Third round, he fell,” he said.

When a member of the audience called out Anthony Joshua’s name in his direction, Efe was quick to correct the comparison. “Who called me Anthony Joshua? My name is Carter Mayweather,” he said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

Portable was far from gracious in defeat, taking to Instagram after the bout to allege that the result was unjust and accusing Efe of exploiting his height advantage illegally.

“I was robbed. Carter Efe was not professional enough. He was strangling with his long hands and height. I threw him many punches — why didn’t you people count them?” he said, before demanding what he described as streaming revenue from the event. “To the organisers, I want my stream money amounting to about N200 million. Just give me my money before I cause trouble,” he added.

The ZaZoo crooner did, however, find consolation away from the ring. His wife, Omobewaji Ewatomi, gave birth to a baby boy on the same night, with the child named Jamal Iremide.

“My wife just gave birth to a bouncing baby boy. I value that more than a belt. You can buy the belt but not my child,” Portable said.

In the main event, Godday Appah was crowned the new WBO Africa cruiserweight champion after defeating Ezra Arenyeka by split decision in a bout billed as a symbolic Peace Fight between the Itsekiri and Ijaw communities of the Niger Delta. Basit Adebayo also claimed a WBO Africa title on the night with a unanimous decision victory over former WABU champion Loren Japhet.

On the undercard, Samuel Antwi announced himself emphatically with a first-round knockout of former WBC Intercontinental champion Paul Kamanga, who hit the canvas in a free fall and attempted to rise despite the referee having already ruled a stoppage, only to fall a second time. Rasheed Adeyemo also won by third-round knockout in the second bout of the night, while Seun Wahab won the opening contest.

Raheem Animashaun defeated Emmanuel Amos by unanimous decision after six rounds in their super-lightweight contest, while British southpaw Michael McKinson won by unanimous decision over a late replacement opponent across eight welterweight rounds, with the stand-in earning credit for taking the fight to the distance.

Balmoral Group Promotions CEO Ezekiel Adamu said the card had delivered on its promise.

“We promised Chaos in the Ring and we have delivered very entertaining fights tonight. There is more coming — thanks to everyone that made this a success and to the fighters for the great display,” he said.



