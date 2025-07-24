Done Deal: Super Eagles Forward Joins Russian Club Paris NN On Loan

Nigerian forward Olakunle Olusegun has joined Russian club FC Pari Nizhny Novgorod on loan from FC Krasnodar.

Olusegun played a key role in Krasnodar’s 2024/25 title-winning campaign.

The former Golden Eaglets star initially joined Krasnodar on loan from Bulgarian club Botev Plovdiv in the 2021/2022 season.

The transfer was made permanent the following season.

The versatile striker made 100 league appearances for the Bulls, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists.

He previously played for FDC Vista Gelendzhik and Fremad Amager.

Olusegun represented Nigeria at the 2019 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations, and at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cupwhere he scored in their Round of 16 3-1 loss to the Netherlands.

The player has been capped once at the senior level by Nigeria.

By Adeboye Amosu




