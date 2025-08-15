FIBA AfroBasket 2025: D’Tigers Outclass Champions Tunisia In Second Group Match

Nigeria’s D’Tigers outclassed defending champions Tunsia 87-66 in their second Group B match at the 2025 FIBA men’s AfroBasket in Angola on Friday.

It is now back-to-back wins for D’Tigers who kicked off their campaign with an impressive win against Madagascar.

For Tunisia they have now lost their second fixture after losing to Cameroon on matchday 1.

The Nigerian team came out tops in the first, second and third quarters against their North African foes.

In the first quarter D’Tigers overcame Tunsia 29 points to 16 and in the second quarter they edged it by 19-17.

Also in the third quarter D’Tigers topped it 20-14 while the fourth quarter ended 19-19.

Meanwhile, Nigeria will be back in action on Sunday, August 17 against Cameroon.

By James Agberebi



