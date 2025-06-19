Former Super Eagles Goalkeeper Released By South African Club Marumo Gallants

South African club Marumo Gallants have confirmed the release of former Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi.

Marumo Gallants announced Akpeyi’s departure on their official website on Thursday.

Eight other players were also released by the Siwelele Sa Marumo.

Read Also:NNL Honours April, May Stars As Aluo Rallies Corporate Nigeria For League Growth

The 38-year-old linked up with the modest club on a free transfer last summer.

The experienced shot stopper made seven league appearances for Marumo Gallants

during the 2024/ 25 season.

Akpeyi has spent all his professional career in South Africa.

He has previously played for Chippa United, Kaizer Chiefs, and Moroka Swallows.

By Adeboye Amosu



