‘Happy To Be Back’ — Okoye Thrilled With Udinese Return After Betting Ban

Maduka Okoye is full excitement after returning to action for Serie A club Udinese, reports Completesports.com.
Okoye was suspended for two months in July for alleged illegal betting activities.
The Nigeria international made his return to action in Udinese’s 1-1 draw with Cremonese on Monday night.
The 26-year-old put up an impressive performance in the keenly contested encounter.
Okoye took to the social media to celebrate his return.
“Happy to be back, back to doing what I love most,” he posted on Instagram.
“Back to fighting alongside my teammates, back to fighting in front of our fans, back to doing what I am doing since a young boy.
“Back to following the path my father fought for, back to having fun, back to chasing dreams, back to doing what I’ll die for.”
By Adeboye Amosu
Ehem, CSN, please stop trying to push an agenda. Let’s leave Nwabali for the playoffs for continuity’s sake for now – and not necessarily for quality or level-headedness.
Hopefully, we scale that hurdle, and Okoye will come in for friendlies. November 13 is not for experiments.