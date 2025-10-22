‘Happy To Be Back’ — Okoye Thrilled With Udinese Return After Betting Ban

Maduka Okoye is full excitement after returning to action for Serie A club Udinese, reports Completesports.com.

Okoye was suspended for two months in July for alleged illegal betting activities.

The Nigeria international made his return to action in Udinese’s 1-1 draw with Cremonese on Monday night.

The 26-year-old put up an impressive performance in the keenly contested encounter.

Okoye took to the social media to celebrate his return.

“Happy to be back, back to doing what I love most,” he posted on Instagram.

“Back to fighting alongside my teammates, back to fighting in front of our fans, back to doing what I am doing since a young boy.

“Back to following the path my father fought for, back to having fun, back to chasing dreams, back to doing what I’ll die for.”

By Adeboye Amosu



