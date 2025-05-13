‘My Biggest Prize So Far’ – Arokodare Celebrates Ebony Shoe Award

Genk forward Tolu Arokodare is full of excitement after winning the 2025 Ebony Shoe award, reports Completesports.com.

Arokodare was named winner of the award at an elaborate ceremony in Brussels on Monday night.

The 24-year-old beat Union Saint-Gillloise duo

Noah Sidiki and Promise David, his Genk teammate Zakaria El Ouahdi and compatriot Raphael Onyedika to the prestigious award.

“It’s a big pat on the back for me, confirmation that I played a special season. This is my price for that good performance”, the Nigeria international was quoted by Sporza.

“Yes, this is definitely my biggest prize yet. Although I hope that even bigger prices will arrive.

“I want to keep going higher and that could be in any competition. If I continue to work hard, I will have the opportunities I deserve. But I am happy that my name ends up in the history books.”

Arokodare has scored 22 goals and registered seven assists for Genk this season.

Former Super Eagles stars Daniel Amokachi, Victor Ikpeba, Celestine Babayaro, Godwin Okpara and Paul Onuachu were past winners of the award.

By Adeboye Amosu



