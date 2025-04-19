Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    U-17 WWCQ: Flamingos Record Comfortable 4-0 First Leg Win Against Algeria

    James AgberebiBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Nigeria’s Flamingos thrashed Algeria 4-0 in the first leg, final round of the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers in Ikenne, Ogun State, on Saturday.

    Queen Joseph bagged a brace while Zainab Raji and Aishat Animashaun each scored a goal.


    Joseph gave the Flamingos the perfect start when she scored just one minute into the encounter.

    Also Read: LaLiga: Sadiq Salvages Point For Valencia Against Rayo Vallecano

    Raji then made it 2-0 in the 13th minute while Joseph got her second of the game to put the Flamingos 3-0 ahead.

    Then in the 90th minute Animashaun completed the rout to make it 4-0.

    The second leg will come up on Friday, 25 April in Blida, Algeria.

    The winner over the two legs will qualify for this year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

    The World Cup is billed for 17 October to 8 November and will be competed by 24 teams.

    By James Agberebi


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad