U-17 WWCQ: Flamingos Record Comfortable 4-0 First Leg Win Against Algeria

Nigeria’s Flamingos thrashed Algeria 4-0 in the first leg, final round of the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers in Ikenne, Ogun State, on Saturday.

Queen Joseph bagged a brace while Zainab Raji and Aishat Animashaun each scored a goal.





Joseph gave the Flamingos the perfect start when she scored just one minute into the encounter.

Raji then made it 2-0 in the 13th minute while Joseph got her second of the game to put the Flamingos 3-0 ahead.

Then in the 90th minute Animashaun completed the rout to make it 4-0.

The second leg will come up on Friday, 25 April in Blida, Algeria.

The winner over the two legs will qualify for this year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

The World Cup is billed for 17 October to 8 November and will be competed by 24 teams.

By James Agberebi



