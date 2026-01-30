Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    UCL Playoffs: Osimhen Get Juventus Test, Lookman’s Atalanta To Face Dortmund

    Adeboye Amosu

    Victor Osimhen’s Galatasaray will face Juventus in the UEFA Champions League Playoffs, reports Completesports.com.

    The draw took place in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

    It featured the teams that finished between ninth and 24th in the league phase, with clubs ranked 9–16 seeded and those placed 17–24 unseeded.

    Osimhen was in action in Galatasaray’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City on Wednesday night.

    Ademola Lookman’s Atalanta will be up against Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

    Another Bundesliga club, Bayer Leverkusen, who have Nathan Tella in their ranks will face Greek giants Olympiacos.

    Super Eagles left-back Bruno Onyemaechi is a key player for Olympiacos.

    Raphael Onyedika’s Club Brugge will take on Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

    The eight winners from the knockout phase play-offs will advance to the round of 16,

    The first leg will be played between February 17-18, while the reverse fixture is scheduled for February 24-25.

    Full Fixtures
    Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta
    Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen
    Galatasaray vs Juventus
    Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid
    Monaco vs PSG
    Qarabag vs Newcastle
    Benfica vs Real Madrid
    Bodo/Glimt vs Inter

